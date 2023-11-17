UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification soon for Assistant Professor posts, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification soon

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. According to media reports, a total of 356 vacancies for the post of Assistant professor will be recruited in Government Colleges across the state. However, there is a total of 743 vacancies of Assistant professors lying vacant in 171 government colleges of the state.

For this recruitment process, the Directorate of Higher Education has sent a requisition to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. It is expected that the commission will start the registration process soon.

Recruitment was done 2 years ago

Two Years back, the commission recruited 128 vacancies of Assistant Professor Post in 19 subjects in government colleges. Usually, the Directorate of Higher Education calculates the vacant posts in government colleges and sends the requisition to the government. After acceptance of the requisition, it is sent to the Public Service Commission.

A requisition for 356 posts has been sent so far

So far, the requisition for 356 posts has been sent to the commission by the Directorate of Higher Education. There are some objections regarding the remaining 387 posts, information about which has been sought from the Directorate. After the reply is sent by the Directorate, the way for recruitment to these posts will also open. Assistant Director of the Directorate of Higher Education, Shailendra Tiwari said that work is going on on Manav Sampada Portal. Soon after completing the process, the second requisition will also be sent to the government.

Demand to start recruitment for these posts soon

Pratiyogi Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti has demanded to start the recruitment process soon for Agriculture Technical Assistant posts which have been pending for the last 10 months. The students associated with the committee have issued a statement saying that the advertisement for recruitment to 3,446 posts of Agricultural Technical Assistant was to be issued in the year 2022, which has not been issued yet even after 10 months. In this regard, agricultural students demonstrated several times in front of the Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Commission, but no hearing has taken place yet.

