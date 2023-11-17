Friday, November 17, 2023
     
DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Delhi University to recruit 305 Assistant Professor, and Professor Posts

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 notification released for 305 vacancies. Interested and eligible applicants can submit applications online by November 22. Check eligibility criteria, pay scale, application fee and other details below.

Delhi University Recruitment 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released a notification for the appointment of Faculty positions in various Departments of the University. Interested candidates can submit applications online at the official website, du.ac.in. The last date for receipt of applications is November 22 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. 

A total of 305 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 210 vacancies are for Associate Professor posts and 95 are for Professor posts. Applicants should possess the prescribed qualifications and experience as of the closing date of the application. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, experience, and other details below. 

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Associate Professor in Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, and Library Science - Candidates should have a good academic record with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines. The candidate should have a master's degree with at least 55% marks and a minimum of eight years of experience in teaching and/or research in an academic/research position.
  • Professor in Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages and Library Science -  Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline along with a minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College. 

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

  • Associate Professor - Level 13A in the Pay Matrix 
  • Professor - Level 14 in the Pay Matrix

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWS category candidates applying for the post of Associate Professor will have to pay a fee of Rs 2000. Whereas, no application fee will be charged from SC, ST, PWBD categories and women applicants. Payment will be made online through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking only. For more details related to this recruitment, candidates can visit the official website of DU, du.ac.in.

