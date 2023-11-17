UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card to be released today at upsconline.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card download link available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service Examination today, November 17. All those who applied for the UPSC IFS main exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in, once released.

According to the exam schedule, the Indian Forest Service Exam 2023 will be conducted from November 26 to December 3 in two shifts - the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held in various cities including Bhopal, Delhi, Chennai, Dispur in Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Port Blair, Nagpur, and Shimla.

How to download the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card

Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card'

Candidates are required to submit details such as registration number, date of birth, and other details

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card and save it for future reference