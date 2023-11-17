Friday, November 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card to be released today at upsconline.nic.in, check latest updates

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card to be released today at upsconline.nic.in, check latest updates

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card will be released today, November 17. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the UPSC's website. Once the admit cards are released, the candidates will be able to check the exact date, time and other details about the exam on their call letters.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2023 11:02 IST
UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 admit card link, UPSC IFS Exam Date, UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card,
Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card download link available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service Examination today, November 17. All those who applied for the UPSC IFS main exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in, once released. 

According to the exam schedule, the Indian Forest Service Exam 2023 will be conducted from November 26 to December 3 in two shifts - the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held in various cities including Bhopal, Delhi, Chennai, Dispur in Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Port Blair, Nagpur, and Shimla.

How to download the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card

Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card'
Candidates are required to submit details such as registration number, date of birth, and other details
 UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card will appear on the screen
Download the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card and save it for future reference

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News