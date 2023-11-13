Monday, November 13, 2023
     
East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24: Apply online for 1832 Apprentice Posts at rrecr.gov.in, details here

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 online registration process has started on the official website rrecr.gov.in. Candidates holding the required qualifications and experience can submit applications before December 9, 2023. Candidates can check vacancy breakup, and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2023 12:10 IST
Image Source : PTI East Central Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification released for various posts

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24: East Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC ECR) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before December 9, 2023. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,832 vacancies in various trades at various Divisions/ Units of East Central Railway namely Danapur division, Dhanbad division, Mughalsarai division, Samastipur division, Plant Depot/ Mughalsarai, Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur and Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut. Candidates can check vacancy break-up, how to apply, and other details below. 

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 Vacancy Break-Up

Danapur Division 

  • Fitter - 201 Posts
  • Welder - 08 Posts
  • Mechanic (Diesel)- 37 Posts
  • Refrigeration & AC Mechanic-75 Posts
  • Forger and Heat Treater-24 Posts
  • Carpenter - 09 Posts
  • Electronic Mechanic-142 Posts
  • Painter (General)-07 Posts
  • Electrician - 146 Posts
  • Wireman - 26 Posts

Dhanbad Division

  • Fitter- 41 Posts
  • Turner- 23 Posts
  • Machinist - 07 Posts
  • Carpenter - 04 Posts
  • Welder (G&E) - 44 Posts
  • Mechanic Diesel (Fitter) - 15 Posts
  • Wireman - 22 Posts

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division

  • Fitter - 285 Posts
  • Machinist - 02 Posts
  • Welder (G&E) - 14 Posts
  • Electrician - 23 Posts
  • M.M.T.M - 01 Post
  • Turner - 03 Posts
  • Wireman - 40 Posts
  • Mechanic (R & AC) - 12 Posts
  • Electronics Mechanic - 92 Posts
  • Mechanic (Dsl) 46 Posts

Sonpur Division

  • Fitter - 21 Posts
  • Blacksmith - 05 Posts
  • Welder - 06 Posts
  • Carpenter - 06 Posts
  • Painter - 09  Posts

Samastipur division

  • Fitter - 16 Posts
  • Turner - 05 Posts
  • Welder (G&E) - 05 Posts
  • Electrician - 12 Posts
  • Electronics/Mechanical - 12 Posts
  • Painter/General - 02 Posts
  • Carpenter - 02 Posts
  • Mechanical (Dsl) - 22 Posts
  • Laboratory Assistant - 05 Posts

Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

  • Fitter - 58 Posts
  • Machinist - 13 Posts
  • Welder (G&E)- 13 Posts
  • Electrician - 05 Posts
  • Machinist/Grinder - 15 Posts
  • Turner - 13 Posts
  • Mechanic M.V - 09 Posts
  • Mechanical (Dsl)- 09 Posts

Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut

  • Fitter - 74 Posts
  • Machinist - 12 Posts
  • Welder - 16 Posts
  • Electrician - 08 Posts

Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur

  • Fitter - 55 Posts
  • Machinist-11 Posts
  • Welder (G&E)-35 Posts
  • Electrician-09 Posts

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

Candidate should have passed class 10th or its equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade. 

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 Age Limit

The candidate should be between the age group of 15 and 24 years. There will be upper age limit relaxation as per government norms. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details. 

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be based on a merit list which will be prepared based on the candidate's performance in their academics, document verification, and medical exam. The details about the exam/interview will be intimated in due course. 

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee which can be paid online during the submission of the online application form by using Debit/Credit card/net banking or any other option available. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD/Women category are not required to pay any application fee. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of East Central Railway, rrcer.gov.in. Applications received from any other mode will not be considered. 
 
 

