East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24: Apply online for 1832 Apprentice Posts at rrecr.gov.in, details here

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24: East Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC ECR) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before December 9, 2023. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,832 vacancies in various trades at various Divisions/ Units of East Central Railway namely Danapur division, Dhanbad division, Mughalsarai division, Samastipur division, Plant Depot/ Mughalsarai, Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur and Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut. Candidates can check vacancy break-up, how to apply, and other details below.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 Vacancy Break-Up

Danapur Division

Fitter - 201 Posts

Welder - 08 Posts

Mechanic (Diesel)- 37 Posts

Refrigeration & AC Mechanic-75 Posts

Forger and Heat Treater-24 Posts

Carpenter - 09 Posts

Electronic Mechanic-142 Posts

Painter (General)-07 Posts

Electrician - 146 Posts

Wireman - 26 Posts

Dhanbad Division

Fitter- 41 Posts

Turner- 23 Posts

Machinist - 07 Posts

Carpenter - 04 Posts

Welder (G&E) - 44 Posts

Mechanic Diesel (Fitter) - 15 Posts

Wireman - 22 Posts

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division

Fitter - 285 Posts

Machinist - 02 Posts

Welder (G&E) - 14 Posts

Electrician - 23 Posts

M.M.T.M - 01 Post

Turner - 03 Posts

Wireman - 40 Posts

Mechanic (R & AC) - 12 Posts

Electronics Mechanic - 92 Posts

Mechanic (Dsl) 46 Posts

Sonpur Division

Fitter - 21 Posts

Blacksmith - 05 Posts

Welder - 06 Posts

Carpenter - 06 Posts

Painter - 09 Posts

Samastipur division

Fitter - 16 Posts

Turner - 05 Posts

Welder (G&E) - 05 Posts

Electrician - 12 Posts

Electronics/Mechanical - 12 Posts

Painter/General - 02 Posts

Carpenter - 02 Posts

Mechanical (Dsl) - 22 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 05 Posts

Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

Fitter - 58 Posts

Machinist - 13 Posts

Welder (G&E)- 13 Posts

Electrician - 05 Posts

Machinist/Grinder - 15 Posts

Turner - 13 Posts

Mechanic M.V - 09 Posts

Mechanical (Dsl)- 09 Posts

Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut

Fitter - 74 Posts

Machinist - 12 Posts

Welder - 16 Posts

Electrician - 08 Posts

Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur

Fitter - 55 Posts

Machinist-11 Posts

Welder (G&E)-35 Posts

Electrician-09 Posts

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed class 10th or its equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 Age Limit

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be based on a merit list which will be prepared based on the candidate's performance in their academics, document verification, and medical exam. The details about the exam/interview will be intimated in due course.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee which can be paid online during the submission of the online application form by using Debit/Credit card/net banking or any other option available. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD/Women category are not required to pay any application fee. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2023-24: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of East Central Railway, rrcer.gov.in. Applications received from any other mode will not be considered.

The candidate should be between the age group of 15 and 24 years. There will be upper age limit relaxation as per government norms. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.