Friday, November 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. Western Railway Recruitment 2023 against sports quota, 64 Vacancies notified for Group C and D Post

Western Railway Recruitment 2023 against sports quota, 64 Vacancies notified for Group C and D Post

Western Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of sports persons. All those who are willing to work under Indian Railways can submit applications online on or before December 19. The registration process will begin on November 20, 2023.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2023 17:48 IST
sports quota recruitment, vacancies in indian railways, railway jobs, RRC WR Sports Quota jobs
Image Source : FILE Western Railway Recruitment notification released

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 against sports quota: Western Indian Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Group C and Group D. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications at the official website, rrc-wr.com. This recruitment drive will be done for 64 vacancies. The registration process will start on November 20 and will conclude on December 19. 

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Group C - 21 Posts
  • Group D - 43 Posts

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Level 5/4 - The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.
  • Level 3/2 - The candidate should have passed the 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination from a Recognized Institution. OR Passed Matriculation plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship. OR Passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.
  • Level 1 - The candidate should have passed 10th or its equivalent examination. OR ITI OR Equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Age Limit 

The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 25 years as of 01/01/2024. Candidates born between January 01, 1999, and January 01, 2006 (both days inclusive) should only apply. 

Western Railway Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, rrc-wr.com
  • Log on to the RRC WR website and fill up the online application form
  • Enter your details such as Name/Father’s name/Community/Photo (face)/ educational and/or technical qualification etc 
  • During submission of the ONLINE application, a registration number will be issued to each applicant. Candidates are required to preserve their registration number for further stages of recruitment process.
  • Candidates are required to take a printout of the application form for future reference

Western Railway Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

  • For all candidates - Rs. 500/-
  • SC/ST/ExServicemen/Persons with Disability/ Women/Minorities* and Economic Backward Class - Rs. 250/-

ALSO READ | Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 for 46 posts against sports quota, apply before Nov 13

ALSO READ | India Post Recruitment 2023 against sports quota: Registration begins for 1,889 vacancies, check how to apply
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News