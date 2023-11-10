Western Railway Recruitment 2023 against sports quota, 64 Vacancies notified for Group C and D Post

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Western Railway Recruitment notification released

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 against sports quota: Western Indian Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Group C and Group D. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications at the official website, rrc-wr.com. This recruitment drive will be done for 64 vacancies. The registration process will start on November 20 and will conclude on December 19.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Group C - 21 Posts

Group D - 43 Posts

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Level 5/4 - The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Level 3/2 - The candidate should have passed the 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination from a Recognized Institution. OR Passed Matriculation plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship. OR Passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Level 1 - The candidate should have passed 10th or its equivalent examination. OR ITI OR Equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 25 years as of 01/01/2024. Candidates born between January 01, 1999, and January 01, 2006 (both days inclusive) should only apply.

Western Railway Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, rrc-wr.com

Log on to the RRC WR website and fill up the online application form

Enter your details such as Name/Father’s name/Community/Photo (face)/ educational and/or technical qualification etc

During submission of the ONLINE application, a registration number will be issued to each applicant. Candidates are required to preserve their registration number for further stages of recruitment process.

Candidates are required to take a printout of the application form for future reference

Western Railway Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

For all candidates - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/ExServicemen/Persons with Disability/ Women/Minorities* and Economic Backward Class - Rs. 250/-

