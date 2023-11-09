Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 for 46 posts against sports quota, apply before Nov 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Railway Recruitment 2023

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: South East Central Railway, SECR has released a notification for various posts against sports quota. Sports persons who are willing to work under Indian Railway can submit applications online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online application is November 13. A total of 46 vacancies for sports quota for year 2023-24 will be recruited. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply and other details below.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed graduation in any discipline if applying for the post under Level 5/4.

For Level 3/2- The candidate should have passed 12th or equivalent from a recognized board or matriculation plus course completed act apprenticeship or passed matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT or passed 10th from a recognized board.

For Level 1 Posts - The candidate should have passed the class 10th exam and hold an ITI or equivalent certificate from a recognized institute.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 25 years as of January 1. Candidates born between January 1, 1999, and January 1, 2066 should only apply. Candidates born on or before December 31, 1998, are not eligible. Similarly, candidates born on or after January 2, 2006, will not be considered.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

All eligible candidates will be called for trial; after trial, only the FIT candidates shall be assessed for the next stage of recruitment. Candidates declared unfit by the trial committee will not be assessed further by the recruitment committee.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications at secr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before November 13. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit applications.

1. Visit the official website of SECR, secr.indianrailways.gov.in

2. Click on the 'Recruitment' tab

3. Click on the 'sports quota for 2023-24'

4. Fill out the application form

5. Upload documents, make a fee payment and click on the submit button

6. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Application Fee