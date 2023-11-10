India Post Recruitment 2023 against sports quota: Registration begins for 1,889 vacancies, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK India Post Recruitment 2023 online application begins

India Post Recruitment 2023: India Post has started the registration process for recruitment to the various posts against sports quota. Candidates who fulfil their eligibility conditions such as age, educational qualification, and other qualifications, etc. can submit applications for Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online application is December, 9.

This drive is being done to recruit 1,899 vacancies against the sports quota. of which 598 posts are for Postal Assistants, 143 posts for Sorting Assistants, 585 posts for Postmen, 3 posts for Mail Guards, and 570 posts for MTS. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection criteria, how to apply, and other details below.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed class 10th from a recognized board are eligible to apply for MTS posts. For Postman/Mail Guard Posts, the candidate should have a 12th pass certificate from a recognized Board; should have passed the local language of the concerned postal circle and working knowledge on a computer, and hold a valid license to drive a wheeler or light motor vehicle. For Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, the candidate should have passed a bachelor's degree from a recognized board and know about computers.

Also, the candidate should have represented the state or country in the National or International competition in any sports, participated in inter-university tournaments, or represented the school state teams in the National sports or games are eligible to take part in the said recruitment process.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Postal Assistant - Between 18-27 Years

Sorting Assistant - Between 18-27 Years

Postman - Between 18-27 Years

Mail Guard - Between 18-27 Years

Multi-Tasking Staff - Between 18-25 Years

India Post Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The shortlisting of the candidates will be done based on the merit list.

India Post Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, Sports Quota Recruitment Notification' flashing on homepage

Click on the application stage 1

Register yourself by providing your mobile number, email number, candidate name, father's name, category, and other details

After registration, proceed to the application form submission

Click "submit" after paying the application cost and uploading your documentation

India Post Recruitment 2023 application form will appear on the screen

For your records, print off the application form

India Post Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Others: Rs. 100/-

Women candidates, Transgender candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - No fee

