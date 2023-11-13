ITBP Recruitment 2023 against sports quota: 248 vacancies notified for GD Constable Post, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK ITBP Recruitment 2023 against sports quota

ITBP Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has started the online application process for meritorious sportspersons for recruitment to the post of Constable/General Duty. Interested candidates can submit applications online on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. A total of 248 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check eligibility and other details below.

ITBP Sports Quota Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Discipline Male Vacancy Female Vacancy Athletics (For Various Events) 27 15 Equestrian 08 – Athletics (For Various Events) 39 – Sports Shooting (For Various Events) 20 15 Boxing (For Various Events) 13 08 Football 19 – Gymnastic 12 – Hockey 07 – Weightlifting (For Various Events) 14 07 Wushu (For Various Events) 02 – Kabaddi – 05 Wrestling (For Various Events) 06 – Archery (For Various Events) 04 07 Kayaking – 04 Canoeing – 06 Rowing 02 08 Total 173 75

ITBP Sports Quota Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be 10th passed by a recognized Board with sports qualification.

ITBP Sports Quota Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 23 years. There will be age relaxation in the upper age limit to only reserved categories as per government rules and regulations.

ITBP Sports Quota Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

Level -3 in Pay Matrix Rupees 21,700-69,100/- (as per 7th CPC)

ITBP Sports Quota Recruitment 2023 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply online on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for detailed information about pay and allowances, eligibility conditions, procedure of online application form, recruitment procedure and tests etc. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for more latest updates. The application forms for the above recruitment can be filled between November 13 and 28. No applications will be entertained after the due course.

ITBP Sports Quota Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Unreserved, OBC, EWS - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST - No Fee

