SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 8,773 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) in its different branches of SBI across the nation. Candidates seeking government job in the bank sector has a huge opportunity to be a part of an Indian multinational public sector bank and financial services statutory body.
According to the notification, A total of 8,773 vacancies will be recruited in various departments. The selection of the candidate will be done based on the prelims, mains, and interviews. Candidates who qualify prelim exam will be called for further recruitment process. The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in January 2024 and the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in February 2024. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate must hold a valid graduation degree (UG) in any discipline from a recognized university.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
The age of the candidate should not Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as of April 1, 2023. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be based on a written test which will be conducted in two phases of exams- SBI Clerk Prelims and SBI Clerk Mains exam. The candidate should have cleared both phases to secure the appointment letter from SBI. There will also be a test for knowledge of the specified opted local language
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
The candidates will be appointed on the Pay Scakle of Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting basic Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply
Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before December 17, 2023. Candidates are advised to first scan their photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression, hand-written declaration, and SBI Apprenticeship Certificate (if applicable). Fill out the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, candidates should submit the data
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
- SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM - Nil
- General/ OBC/ EWS - Rs 750/-
ALSO READ | DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Delhi University to recruit 305 Assistant Professor, and Professor Posts
ALSO READ | UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card to be released today at upsconline.nic.in, check latest updates