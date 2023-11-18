DU Recruitment 2023: Acharya Narendra Dev College to recruit 48 Assistant Professors, apply online now!

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK DU Recruitment 2023 underway

DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Acharya Narendra Dev College, University of Delhi has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications by November 30. The application forms can be submitted at colrec.uod.ac.in. This drive is being done to recruit 48 vacancies in different departments. Candidates can check the vacancy breakup, eligibility criteria, and other details below.

DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Biomedical Sciences - 4 Posts

Botany - 6 Posts

Chemistry - 3 Posts

Commerce - 5 Posts

Computer Science - 5 Posts

Electronics - 2 Posts

English - 1 Post

Mathematics - 5 Posts

Physics - 9 Posts

Zoology - 6 Posts

Physical Education - 2 Posts

DU Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Posts

Candidate should have completed a master's degree in the relevant stream with 55 per cent marks. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate should have cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by UGC or CSIR. or holding a Ph.D. degree from a foreign University with a ranking among top 500 in the world university ranking.

DU Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

The candidates will get a salary in the Academic Pay Level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix with an entry-level of Rs. 57,700/- plus other allowances as per university norms.

How to apply for DU Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online portal. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their forms.

Go to the college's official website, colrec.uod.ac.in

Register and fill out the application form carefully

Upload all required documents

Pay application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

DU Recruitment 2023 application fee

The candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay Rs. 500 whereas the candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

