Bihar Police SI Main Exam 2024 result out at bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check list of qualified candidates

Bihar Police SI Main Exam 2024 result: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the main exam result for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in the Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police SI Main 2024 exam was conducted in two shifts on February 25. There were two papers for the Mains exam wherein 23,957 candidates appeared in the first paper and a total of 23,948 candidates have appeared for the second paper.

According to the result notice, a total of 1448 candidates were absent and 275 candidates were eligible to appear in the first paper due to misconduct and other reasons. The answer sheets of 23,682 candidates were evaluated. A total of 23,577 candidates were successful in obtaining a minimum of 30 per cent marks on paper one.

In paper two, a total of 678 candidates were ineligible due to misconduct and other reasons. The answer sheets of the 23,270 candidates were evaluated and the qualified candidates are eligible to appear in the physical efficiency test (PET) based on the mains exam.

How to download Bihar Police SI Main Exam 2024 result?

Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the 'Bihar Police SI Main Exam 2024 result' flashing on the homepage

A PDF will appear on the screen where candidates can check their roll numbers

Download and save the copy for future reference

Direct link to download Bihar Police SI Main Exam 2024 result

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the mains exam are eligible to appear in the physical efficiency test (PET). The details about the date and time will be separately shared on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

