Odisha Government announces hike in Junior Teachers salary, details here

The Odisha government has decided to revise the salary of Junior teachers in the state-aided schools. According to an official statement, the remuneration of junior teachers will be hiked from Rs 13,800 to Rs 20,000 per month. Now, the junior teachers who have worked for three years in contractual positions will get a revised salary.

More than 12,000 teachers will get revised salary

As per the information shared by the Chief Minister's Office, The hike will be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2023. This decision will benefit as many as 12,784 primary and upper primary school teachers in the state. The decision to revise the salary structure was taken after considering the demands made by the junior teachers in the state.

Rs. 95 crore annual expenditure to be provided

An additional annual expenditure of Rs 95 crore will be borne by the government for the hike.

Rs. 25000/- to be provided to Padma awardees

Earlier than this decision, the state government announced a monthly honorarium of Rs. 25000/- to all Padma awardees in recognition of their significant contribution to society.

In 2019, the state government started giving honorariums of Rs. 1000/- per month to Padma awardees who were economically weaker as a mark of recognition of their contribution to society.

Till now, the President has conferred Padma awards on 105 eminent personalities from Odisha, which includes 90 Padma Shri, 11 Padma Bhushan and four Padma Vibhushan.

(With inputs from PTI)

