UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024: More than 23,000 vacancies to be filled, check vacancy break up, how to apply
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024: More than 23,000 vacancies to be filled, check vacancy break up, how to apply
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024 online application process has been started at the official website, upanganwadibharti.in. Candidates satisfying the eligibility norms, can submit applications before the closure of the application window. Check eligibility, how to apply, and other details.
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024: The Department of Women and Child Development, Uttar Pradesh, has announced more than 20,000 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi across different districts in the state. The registration process for Anganwadi 2024 Bharti has been started at the official web portal, upanganwadibharti.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications before the closure of the application window.
How to register for Anganwadi Bharti 2024?
Visit the official website, upanganwadibharti.in
Click on the 'registration' tab
It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself by providing name, father's name, district, aadhar number
On successful registration, click on the login tab available on the homepage
Enter your registered number, captcha and click on 'login'
Fill out application form carefully
Upload documents, pay application fee, and click on 'submit' button
Take a printout of the Anganwadi Bharti 2024 application confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required
Educational Certificates
Age Proof (Birth certificate/Aadhaar Card)
Domicile Certificate
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
Identity proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card)
Passport size photographs
Mobile number
Email ID, etc
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Anganwadi Worker, and Helper - 5th pass
Anganwadi Supervisor - 12th pass
Additional Requirement
The candidate must be a resident of the concerned village/ward/Nyaya Panchayat from where she applied.
Age Limit
Anganwadi Worker - Between 18 and 35 years
Anganwadi Supervisors - Between 18 and 45 years
There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.
The selection of the candidates will be done based on the merit which will be prepared based on the class 12th marks.
Note: The candidates are advised to refer to the official website before applying to any post. The applications will be filled up at the official web portal, upanganwadibharti.in. No application will be accepted after the due date. Check more details on the official website.