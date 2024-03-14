UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024: More than 23,000 vacancies to be filled, check vacancy break up, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024 registration starts

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024: The Department of Women and Child Development, Uttar Pradesh, has announced more than 20,000 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi across different districts in the state. The registration process for Anganwadi 2024 Bharti has been started at the official web portal, upanganwadibharti.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications before the closure of the application window.

How to register for Anganwadi Bharti 2024?

Visit the official website, upanganwadibharti.in

Click on the 'registration' tab

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself by providing name, father's name, district, aadhar number

On successful registration, click on the login tab available on the homepage

Enter your registered number, captcha and click on 'login'

Fill out application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee, and click on 'submit' button

Take a printout of the Anganwadi Bharti 2024 application confirmation page for future reference

Documents Required

Educational Certificates

Age Proof (Birth certificate/Aadhaar Card)

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Identity proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card)

Passport size photographs

Mobile number

Email ID, etc

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Anganwadi Worker, and Helper - 5th pass

Anganwadi Supervisor - 12th pass

Additional Requirement

The candidate must be a resident of the concerned village/ward/Nyaya Panchayat from where she applied.

Age Limit

Anganwadi Worker - Between 18 and 35 years

Anganwadi Supervisors - Between 18 and 45 years

There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the merit which will be prepared based on the class 12th marks.

The candidates are advised to refer to the official website before applying to any post. The applications will be filled up at the official web portal, upanganwadibharti.in. No application will be accepted after the due date. Check more details on the official website.