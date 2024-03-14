UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024: More than 23,000 vacancies to be filled, check vacancy break up, how to apply

Thursday, March 14, 2024
     

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024 online application process has been started at the official website, upanganwadibharti.in. Candidates satisfying the eligibility norms, can submit applications before the closure of the application window. Check eligibility, how to apply, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2024 14:20 IST
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024 registration link
Image Source : INDIA TV UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024 registration starts

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2024: The Department of Women and Child Development, Uttar Pradesh, has announced more than 20,000 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi across different districts in the state. The registration process for Anganwadi 2024 Bharti has been started at the official web portal, upanganwadibharti.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications before the closure of the application window. 

How to register for Anganwadi Bharti 2024?

  • Visit the official website, upanganwadibharti.in
  • Click on the 'registration' tab
  • It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself by providing name, father's name, district, aadhar number
  • On successful registration, click on the login tab available on the homepage
  • Enter your registered number, captcha and click on 'login'
  • Fill out application form carefully
  • Upload documents, pay application fee, and click on 'submit' button
  • Take  a printout of the Anganwadi Bharti 2024 application confirmation page for future reference

Documents Required

  • Educational Certificates
  • Age Proof (Birth certificate/Aadhaar Card)
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Identity proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card)
  • Passport size photographs
  • Mobile number
  • Email ID, etc

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Anganwadi Worker, and Helper - 5th pass
  • Anganwadi Supervisor - 12th pass

Additional Requirement

The candidate must be a resident of the concerned village/ward/Nyaya Panchayat from where she applied.

Age Limit 

  • Anganwadi Worker - Between 18 and 35 years
  • Anganwadi Supervisors - Between 18 and 45 years
There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.
 

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the merit which will be prepared based on the class 12th marks.
Note: The candidates are advised to refer to the official website before applying to any post. The applications will be filled up at the official web portal, upanganwadibharti.in. No application will be accepted after the due date. Check more details on the official website.

