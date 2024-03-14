TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 4,000 Assistant Professor Posts, apply online from March 28

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TN TRB Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts & Science Colleges and Government Colleges of Education. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from March 28 at the official website of TN TRB, trb.tn.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is April 29. After that, the online link will be disabled. Incomplete application will be rejected.

The official notification reads, 'THE CANDIDATES WHO HAD ALREADY APPLIED AND PAID THE FEES EARLIER IN RESPONSE TO NOTIFICATION NO.12/2019, DATED: 28.08.2019 AND 04.10.2019 HAVE TO APPLY AGAIN AFRESH BUT THEY ARE EXEMPTED FROM THE PAYMENT OF ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION FEES.''

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 4,000 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor. The selection of the candidates will be done through a written exam and interview. The candidates can check vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, how to apply, and other details here.

Vacancy Break Up

Backlog vacancies - 72 Posts

Shortfall Vacancies - 4 Posts

To teach Differently Abled Person (Hard of Hearing) in Tamil and Computer Application subjects (Special Recruitment Presidency College, Chennai-5)- 3 Posts

Current Vacancies - 3,921 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks in a oncerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent. Candidate must have also cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC or Ph. D degree has been obtained from a foreign university.

Age Limit - Candidates should not have completed 57 years as on July 1.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit trb.tn.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Once the link for TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 is activated, click on it from the homepage.

Step 3: After a new window opens, log in and submit using your login information.

Step 4: Continue completing the application and uploading the necessary files.

Step 5: Pay your application fee.

Step 6: Print a copy of the confirmation page for your records after downloading it.

Documents Required

10th/SSLC Marksheet

12th/HSC Marksheet

Diploma or its equivalent, if applicable (Consolidated Marks Sheet of all Semesters, Diploma Certificate or Provisional Certificate)

UG Degree Certificate (Consolidated Marks Sheet of all Semesters, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate)

PG Degree Certificate (Consolidated Mark Sheet of all Semesters, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate)

M.Phil. Degree, if applicable (Consolidated Mark Sheet of all Semesters, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate)

B.Ed. Degree, if applicable (Consolidated Mark Sheet of all Semesters, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate)

M.Ed. Degree, if applicable (Consolidated Mark Sheet of all Semesters, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate)

Ph.D. Degree/Viva Voce approval letter from the university, if applicable

NET / SLET, etc., Certificate, if applicable

Evidence (G.O.) for Equivalence of Qualification, if applicable

Community Certificate

Proof for claiming Persons Studied in Tamil Medium reservation (PSTM), if applicable

No Objection Certificate from the HOD or Appointing Authority, if applicable

Conduct Certificate from the last studied Institution

Character Certificate from a Gazetted officer

Transgender ID Card with Gender Certificate, if applicable

Differently Abled (PwD) Certificate, if applicable.

Read Official Notification

