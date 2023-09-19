Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Home Department approves 1288 vacancies, notification expected in October

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 notification soon on bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Bihar Government's Home Department has approved the roster for recruitment to the post of Inspector in Bihar Police. Additional Directorate General of Police, Headquarters, Jitendra Singh Gangwar shared this information in a press conference held at Police Headquarters in Patna on Monday, September 18. According to his statement, the Bihar government will soon release the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Police Inspector under service commission.

Out of 1288 vacancies, 13 vacancies of Police Inspector will be reserved for sports quota, offering an opportunity to athletes to join the police force.

It is expected that the recruitment advertisement for the post of Sub Inspectors will be released in October 2023. The BPSSC SI notification 2023 will be published at the official website of BPSSSC,

bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023, the minimum qualification will be graduation passed, while the maximum age limit for the general category could be set at 37 years, with relaxations available for reserved categories according to the government norms.

The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in for latest updates regarding the Bihar Police Inspector recruitment. Details regarding the recruitment process including eligibility, age limit, exam pattern, and other details will be shared in due course of the time.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: How to apply?