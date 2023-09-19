Tuesday, September 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Home Department approves 1288 vacancies, notification expected in October

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Home Department approves 1288 vacancies, notification expected in October

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 notification will be released soon for 1288 vacancies. Check eligibility, qualification, age limit, how to apply, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2023 12:41 IST
bihar police vacancy 2023 official website, bihar police vacancy date 2023, bihar police vacancy
Image Source : PTI Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 notification soon on bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Bihar Government's Home Department has approved the roster for recruitment to the post of Inspector in Bihar Police. Additional Directorate General of Police, Headquarters, Jitendra Singh Gangwar shared this information in a press conference held at Police Headquarters in Patna on Monday, September 18. According to his statement, the Bihar government will soon release the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Police Inspector under service commission. 

Out of 1288 vacancies, 13 vacancies of Police Inspector will be reserved for sports quota, offering an opportunity to athletes to join the police force.

It is expected that the recruitment advertisement for the post of Sub Inspectors will be released in October 2023. The BPSSC SI notification 2023 will be published at the official website of BPSSSC, 

bpssc.bih.nic.in. 

ALSO READ | IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard 2023 OUT at ibps.in, get direct link here

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023, the minimum qualification will be graduation passed, while the maximum age limit for the general category could be set at 37 years, with relaxations available for reserved categories according to the government norms. 

The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in for latest updates regarding the Bihar Police Inspector recruitment. Details regarding the recruitment process including eligibility, age limit, exam pattern, and other details will be shared in due course of the time.  

ALSO READ| Government Teacher Recruitment 2023: Over 5,000 vacancies available, apply online from tomorrow

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of BPSSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 registration'
  • It will direct you to the login window where you need to enter your personal information as required including your name, date of birth, contact details etc.
  • Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit button
  • Take a printout of the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News