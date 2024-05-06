E-passes mandatory for visitors travelling to Ooty, Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu from May 7: Know reasons

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know why E-passes are mandatory for visitors travelling to Ooty, Kodaikanal.

The Madras High Court has recently ordered visitors to Ooty and Kodaikanal to use an e-pass system to manage the flood of tourists and safeguard the Nilgiris' ecosystem. This new rule, which will be in effect from May 7, 2024, to June 30, 2024, attempts to control the influx of tourists at the busiest time of year.

According to the TOI report, a special division bench comprising two justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy had introduced the e-pass. Its purpose was to deal with the problems caused by the increasing number of visitors to the hill stations. The number of e-passes issued, however, is unlimited, and residents are free from this rule.

The ruling by the Madras High Court is also a reaction to traffic jams. The court wants to gather information on vehicle traffic on the difficult ghat roads that lead to these locations by introducing e-passes.

In response to a report that detailed the tremendous flood of more than 20,000 vehicles every day—11,500 cars and 6,500 motorcycles—during peak season, the court directed District Collectors to set up an online e-pass issue platform. These passes will be required to enter, allowing controlled access and reducing traffic on congested roads.

Ooty

Ooty, also known as the Queen of Hill Stations, is located in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu. It is famous for its tea plantations, picturesque views, and colonial charm. The best time to visit Ooty is from October to June when the weather is pleasant and perfect for sightseeing.

The first place that comes to mind when talking about Ooty is the iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway. This UNESCO World Heritage site offers a scenic train ride that takes you through tunnels, bridges, and lush green forests. The journey starts from Mettupalayam and ends in Ooty, covering a distance of 46 km. It is a must-try experience for anyone visiting Ooty. Next on the list is Ooty Lake, one of the most popular tourist spots in Ooty. It is an artificial lake surrounded by lush greenery and offers boating facilities for visitors. Another must-visit place in Ooty is the Emerald Lake. Located in the lap of the Nilgiri Mountains, this serene lake offers breathtaking views and is perfect for a picnic with family and friends.

For nature lovers, the Botanical Gardens in Ooty is a must-visit place. One cannot miss visiting the Doddabetta Peak while in Ooty. It is the highest peak in the Nilgiris and offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Apart from these famous tourist spots, Ooty also has some hidden gems waiting to be explored. One such place is the Pykara Lake and Waterfalls.

Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal, also known as the Princess of Hill Stations is located in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, Kodaikanal is famous for its serene lakes, misty mountains, and beautiful waterfalls. The best time to visit Kodaikanal is from September to May when the weather is pleasant and perfect for outdoor activities.

The first place on our list is the Kodai Lake, one of the most popular tourist spots in Kodaikanal. Next up is the Coaker's Walk, a one-kilometre-long paved pedestrian path that offers stunning views of the surrounding valleys and hills. The walk is named after Lt.Coaker, who commissioned the path in 1872.

For adventure enthusiasts, the Dolphin's Nose is a must-visit place in Kodaikanal. Then one of the most popular waterfalls in Kodaikanal is the Bear Shola Falls. This waterfall gets its name from the bears that used to come here to drink water in the olden days. The waterfall is surrounded by lush greenery and is a perfect spot for a picnic with family and friends.

If you want to experience the beauty of Kodaikanal from a different perspective, then take a boat ride on the Berijam Lake. Another hidden gem in Kodaikanal is the Mannavanur Lake. Located 35 km from the main town, this lake is surrounded by picturesque landscapes.

