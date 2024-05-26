Rohit Sharma leads as first batch of India players leave for USA to participate in Men's T20 World Cup | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Cricket Team.

The first batch of India players, including captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid left for the United States on Saturday to participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, starting June 1.

Apart from Rohit and Dravid, the first batch included Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel and the batting coach Vikram Rathour among others.

Other India players, including the former skipper Virat Kohli, are set to join the rest of the squad later.

Notably, the USA and the West Indies are jointly hosting the eighth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The tournament will get underway on June 1 with the curtain-raiser slated to be played between USA and Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

India are scheduled to play a solitary warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York as a part of their preparation for the multi-nation tournament.

India have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, co-hosts USA, Canada and Ireland. The Rohit Sharma-led side will open its campaign with a clash against Ireland on June 5 at the recently unveiled Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue will then take on Pakistan in a high-voltage fixture on June 9 at the same venue. Their third group-stage fixture is against USA on June 12 in New York and they will travel to Lauderhill, Florida to lock horns with Canada in their last group game on June 15.

India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Travelling Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan