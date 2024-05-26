Jofra Archer impresses on international return as England beat Pakistan to take early lead in T20I series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer celebrates a wicket with his England teammates.

After a washout in the first T20I, England and Pakistan finally gave some mouthwatering action for fans to enjoy as the former defeated the latter in the 2nd T20I by 23 runs to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

Chasing a stiff target of 184 to win, Pakistan were seen battling their same old problem of maintaining a healthy run rate and it cost them the game.

Barring, Fakhar Zaman, who scored 45 off just 21 balls at an impressive strike rate of 214.28 and Imad Wasim, who played a coruscating cameo of 22 off 13 deliveries, none of the other Pakistan batters threatened to take the game away. Therefore it was a fairly convincing victory for the hosts at the end.

The opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub failed once again as they got out for a duck and two respectively. The early setback was a telling blow for Pakistan, pushing Babar Azam into his shell.

As the required run rate started mounting, Babar was forced to take unnecessary risks and it resulted in his undoing. The Pakistan captain was trapped in front of his stumps while playing across the line to Moeen Ali and he fell for 32.

With wickets tumbling around him, thick and fast, Zaman took matters in his own hands and played a breezy knock studded with five boundaries and three sixes.

However, the mounting required rate got the better of him and he holed out at long-on while trying to tonk Liam Livingstone out of Edgbaston.

Pakistan failed to play their quota of overs and folded for 160.

Earlier in the day, Babar won the toss and invited the hosts to have a hit in the middle. The offer was gleefully accepted by Buttler and he carried his IPL (Indian Premier League) form into the middle.

The England captain scored 84 off 51 balls with the help of eight fours and three maximums at a strike rate of 164.70. He was involved in a 71-run stand for the second wicket with Will Jacks and propelled England to a good total.

Jacks scored 37 off 23 deliveries with four boundaries and a couple of sixes and played an impressive supporting act. The Pakistani bowlers wrestled back momentum in the latter stage of the game as England posted 183 on the board for the loss of seven wickets.