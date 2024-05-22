Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Tired of heavy suitcases? Here’s how to pack light for your summer vacation

Packing can be a stressful task for many, especially if you are someone who likes to plan all their outfits. Travelling in the summer can be even more stressful as you have to pack and manage your luggage in peak heat and can make you feel frustrated. This summer vacation, practice packing light with this guide which helps you maintain the capsule wardrobe of your dreams and make things logistically easier.

Condense heavy items with packing cubes

Packing cubes is essential for when there is a lot to pack but less space. These cubes can easily fit in your favourite pairs of jeans and dresses, compress them and leave enough space in your bag or suitcase for other items. Easily available online, they come in all sizes and are a lifesaver for those who like to pack their entire wardrobe (though this guide tells you how not to do that!)

Build a capsule wardrobe

Instead of packing clothes reserved for that special evening dinner or walking along the skylines, pack basics and neutrals which can help you build multiple outfits with the same few sets of clothes. This will help you keep your bags light and ensure that you still look stylish no matter what the occasion. Opt. for easygoing prints, basic colours, accessories, and different sets of bottoms for an efficient capsule wardrobe.

Minimise your body care

As important as it is to maintain your skin-care routine while you’re on vacation, you don’t need to carry your entire vanity with you. Try to carry travel-friendly sizes or buy smaller bottles and transfer some product into them to take for your vacation. If your items aren’t too expensive and are easy, it’s better to purchase them from the destination itself to avoid the extra baggage.

Keep quick-dry fabrics

When you’re on vacation, the last thing you want to do is overpack out of fear of having to do laundry. Avoid the stress of laundry and overpacking by carrying quick-dry fabrics as they won’t smell and will dry quickly if washed.

Pack double-duty footwear

Pack footwear that you can wear for multiple purposes. It would be recommended to pack some comfortable slippers, sandals, and some walking shoes suitable for trekking or any other adventurous activity.

Spend less time stressing over your packing and more time enjoying these packing tips to keep your shoulders and backpack light this summer vacation.

