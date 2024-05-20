7 cheapest destinations to visit in India during summer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Cheapest destinations to visit in India during summer.

Summer is finally here, and with the rising temperatures, it's time to plan your much-awaited summer vacation. While international destinations may seem like an attractive option, why not explore the beauty and diversity of our own country, India? With its rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality, India has a lot to offer for budget travellers. So pack your bags and get ready to explore the 7 cheapest destinations in India to visit this summer.

McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

McLeod Ganj is a budget-friendly destination in Himachal Pradesh. Located amidst the picturesque Dhauladhar mountain range, this small hill town is home to the Tibetan government in exile and the residence of His Holiness Dalai Lama. The town offers a serene atmosphere, making it a perfect destination for those looking for some peace and tranquillity. You can explore the colourful markets, indulge in some delicious Tibetan cuisine and visit the various Buddhist monasteries scattered around the town.

Hampi, Karnataka

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is a small village located in the state of Karnataka. The place is known for its stunning ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, which dates back to the 14th century. The magnificent temples, ancient monuments, and grand palaces attract tourists from all over the world. You can also rent a bicycle and explore the countryside or take a coracle ride on the Tungabhadra river while enjoying the scenic views.

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry or Puducherry is a unique blend of Indian and French cultures, making it a must-visit destination this summer. The town boasts of beautiful French colonial architecture, tranquil beaches, and delicious French delicacies. You can relax on the serene Auroville beach or go on a bike ride exploring the quaint streets of the French Quarter. The town also has a vibrant nightlife, with various cafes and clubs that offer budget-friendly options for travellers.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

For all the adventure junkies out there, Rishikesh is the place to be this summer. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, this holy town is known as the "Yoga Capital of the World" and offers a range of adventure activities like river rafting, bungee jumping, and trekking. You can also attend yoga and meditation classes, visit ancient temples and ashrams, or simply relax by the banks of the Ganges.

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey or Alappuzha is known as the "Venice of the East" for its network of backwaters, canals, and lagoons. A houseboat ride through these backwaters is a must-do experience in Alleppey. You can also explore the town's rich cultural heritage by visiting ancient temples, churches, and museums. Alleppey is also famous for its coir industry, and you can witness the making of coir products during your visit.

Pushkar, Rajasthan

Situated in the state of Rajasthan, Pushkar is a small town famous for its annual camel fair and Pushkar Lake. The town has over 400 temples, including the famous Brahma temple, which attracts devotees from all over India. You can also take a dip in the holy Pushkar Lake or go on a camel safari through the desert to experience the rustic charm of Rajasthan.

Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is a hidden gem on the west coast of India. It offers pristine beaches, stunning landscapes, and a laid-back vibe that will make you want to stay here forever. The beaches here are less crowded than other popular beach destinations in India and offer a peaceful retreat. You can also visit the famous Mahabaleshwar temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, or go on a trek to explore the beautiful coastline.

ALSO READ: Reduce Stress to Creating Memories: 5 reasons why you should travel more often