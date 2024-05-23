5 memorable road trips in India for an exciting summer vacation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 memorable road trips in India if you need a good break

Summer vacation is the perfect time to plan something fun, offbeat and something you've never done before. While tropical beaches are our usual favourites, sometimes we all need an escape from the city to somewhere more serene. Check out these road trip routes for a wonderful getaway for all travel enthusiasts and refresh your mind!

Manali to Leh

This 473 km route is adorned with views of snow-capped mountains, maggi points along the way, clear skies and the valleys that lie between the gorgeous mountains. One of the most popular routes, the drive will leave you feeling refreshed and etch in your memory some of Ladakh’s most famous passes and landmarks. It would typically take a minimum of two days to cover the route and an ideal time of June to September would be the best fit.

Mumbai to Goa

The classic Veer-Zara featured road trip is surely one for the movies. The drive is a 600 km journey with smooth roads and lush palm trees accompanying you wherever you go. The charm lies in the glimpse of the beaches, the gorgeous sunset and the vacation mood which can be felt in the air. A relatively shorter drive, this movie sequence is just 12 hours long.

Bengaluru to Ooty

Often regarded as the queen of hill stations, Ooty is a drive which will captivate your heart. From Bengaluru, the route crosses Mysore, famous for its wineries and palaces and would be the perfect choice for history buffs. The 6-7 hour drive from Bangalore is so famous that if you are someone who wants to enjoy a road trip but not drive, several cab drivers specifically do the drive for a living!

Delhi to Jaipur

Another infamous drive among Delhiites, the Delhi to Jaipur route takes a minimum of just five hours! Depending on the route you take, the drive spans across Neemrana, Alwar, Bhiwadi and local villages. Every part of the drive boasts the rich culture and vibrant colours that lead to the pink city. It is a gastronomical one too, as you may inevitably find yourself eating chaat, gol gappas and a variety of local dishes.

Guwahati to Tawang

A drive along the recently constructed Trans-Himalayan Highway is a relatively unknown drive to locals. Boasting stunning scenery and an entry into Arunachal Pradesh, the drive to Tawang gives you the perfect view of the Himalayan range and gushing rivers.

Take a relaxing vacation with these road trips and rejuvenate your mind and soul.

