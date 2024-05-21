Schengen visa fee to increase in June, check how your Europe travel can get expensive

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Schengen visa fee to increase in June.

Travelling to Europe has always been a dream for many, with its rich history, diverse culture, and stunning landscapes. But for those planning to visit the continent shortly, their dream trip might just get a little more expensive. In June of this year, the Schengen visa fee is set to increase by 12 per cent, making it more costly for travellers to enter the Schengen area. This news has caused quite a stir among travellers and has left many wondering how this increase will affect their travel plans.

What is the Schengen area all about?

For those who may not be familiar, the Schengen area is a zone of 29 European countries that includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway (not officially Schengen Area but applies regulations), Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland that have abolished their internal borders, allowing people to travel freely without the need for additional visas or passports. The Schengen visa is required for citizens of most non-EU countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and many more.

Schengen visa fee hike

Adult applicants will now pay €90 (formerly €80) and children (6–12) will pay €45 (previously €40) under the revised price schedule. Fees could rise even further for nations who are judged to be disobeying EU efforts to repatriate citizens, possibly to the tune of €135 or €180. Currently, a euro (€) is equal to 90.45 Indian rupees.

“The European Commission adopted a decision to increase short-stay Schengen visa (visa type C) fees worldwide by 12 per cent. This increase will apply globally starting June 11, 2024,” the Slovenian government stated.

The European Commission justifies the hike by pointing to rising civil worker wages and inflation. The last increase in fees took place in February 2020.

This decision follows a planned review of EU visa fees that happened in December 2023, as required by the Schengen Visa Code and which happens every three years.

The increase in visa fees coincides with Europe's desire to attract tourists from throughout the world. The European Commission unveiled a new visa policy known as a "visa cascade" on April 18, 2024, which is intended exclusively for Indian nationals living in India. It featured the possibility of a five-year visa, rewards for a clean visa record, and simpler access to multi-entry visas.

