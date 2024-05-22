No Schengen visa required for travelling to Azerbaijan for Indian passport holders | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL No Schengen visa required for travelling to Azerbaijan

Gear up your backpacks as there is good news for all the wanderlust out there. Now you can travel to an amazing European nation Azerbaijan without a Schengen visa. Yes, you heard it right. Situated in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia, Azerbaijan is bordered by the Caspian Sea to the east and Russia to the north. Recently, this country has emerged as a sought-after destination for many Indians, including numerous influencers. It offers a unique and accessible European experience without the need for a Schengen visa. With its affordable travel options, rich cultural heritage, and stunning landscapes, it’s no wonder this gem of a nation is gaining popularity among Indian travellers.

Why Visit Azerbaijan?

Affordable Flight Tickets

One of the main reasons for the surge in interest is the affordability of flight tickets. Round-trip fares to Azerbaijan are approximately INR 25,000. For example, you can book a Delhi to Baku round-trip ticket for around INR 30,000 in March 2024. A direct flight from Delhi to Baku takes just five hours, making it a convenient option for travellers.

No Schengen Visa Required

Unlike other European nations, obtaining a visa for Azerbaijan is quite easy. While Schengen visas can be challenging to obtain, Azerbaijan offers a simpler e-visa system for Indians.

How to Apply for an Azerbaijani Visa?

Apply through the online government portal.

Fill in the required information and make a payment of INR 1600.

Receive your visa via email within three days.

5 Must-Visit Places in Azerbaijan

Baku: The capital city, Baku, also known as the Pearl of the Caspian, perfectly blends modern architecture with historic charm. It is home to the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), with its narrow cobblestone streets, ancient mosques, palaces, and caravanserais. Iconic landmarks like the Flame Towers and the futuristic Heydar Aliyev Centre are must-visits. Baku's waterfront promenade, the Boulevard, offers stunning views of the Caspian Sea.

