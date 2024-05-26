Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Modak to Ladoo, 5 bhog items to offer Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 bhog items to offer Lord Ganesha

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is a highly revered Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity. Celebrated with great devotion, this day falls on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu lunar month. In 2024, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed with traditional fervour, bringing together devotees who seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for overcoming life's challenges. One of the key aspects of this celebration is the offering of bhog (food offerings) to Lord Ganesha. From modak to ladoo, here are five traditional bhog items that hold special significance.

1. Modak

Modak is often considered Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet. These sweet dumplings, usually filled with jaggery and coconut, are steamed or fried. The soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture and the rich, sweet filling make modak a delightful offering. They symbolise spiritual knowledge and self-realisation, making them a perfect choice for this auspicious day.

2. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a traditional sweet flatbread from Maharashtra, filled with a mixture of chana dal (split chickpeas), jaggery, and cardamom. This delicacy is prepared with great care and is known for its rich taste and texture. Offering Puran Poli to Lord Ganesha is believed to bring contentment and bliss to the family.

3. Ladoo

Ladoo, another favourite of Lord Ganesha, is a must-have in any offering. Besan (gram flour) ladoos, boondi ladoos, and motichoor ladoos are particularly popular. Made with ghee, sugar, and various nuts, these sweet balls are not only delicious but also symbolise prosperity and happiness.

4. Tilgul

Tilgul, made from sesame seeds and jaggery, is a nutritious and tasty sweet. These are often prepared as small laddoos or bars and are especially popular during winter festivals. The combination of sesame seeds and jaggery is not only a treat for the taste buds but also signifies unity and the bond of love.

5. Banana

Bananas are a simple yet significant offering to Lord Ganesha. Known for their nutritional value and easy availability, bananas symbolise simplicity and purity. They are often placed along with other sweets and fruits as part of the bhog to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings for a prosperous and healthy life.

Offering these traditional bhog items on Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is a way for devotees to express their love and devotion to Lord Ganesha. Each item has its unique significance and is believed to bring specific blessings. As you prepare for this festival in 2024, consider these five bhog items to ensure a fulfilling and spiritually enriching celebration. May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and bless you with wisdom and prosperity.

