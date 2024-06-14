Sheer Khurma to Nihari: 5 traditional dishes to try this Bakrid 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Traditional dishes to try this Bakrid 2024.

Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is an important festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. This year, Bakrid falls on June 17, 2024, and it is a time of joy, feasting, and celebration for the Muslim community. One of the most important aspects of this festival is the food that is prepared and shared with loved ones. In this article, we will explore 5 traditional dishes that are a must-have for Bakrid 2024.

Biryani

Biryani is a rich and flavorful dish that is synonymous with Bakrid celebrations. It is a one-pot meal made with fragrant basmati rice, succulent pieces of meat (usually lamb or goat), and a blend of aromatic spices such as cumin, coriander, cardamom, and saffron. The meat is marinated for hours in a mixture of yoghurt and spices before being cooked with the rice to infuse it with even more flavour. Biryani is often served with raita (a yogurt-based side dish) and salan (a spicy gravy made with onions and tomatoes). This dish is a labour of love and is usually prepared in large quantities to be shared with family, friends, and neighbours during Bakrid.

Kebabs

Kebabs are another staple dish in Bakrid. These succulent pieces of meat are marinated in a blend of spices and cooked on a skewer over a charcoal fire. The most popular type of kebab enjoyed on this occasion is the seekh kebab, made with minced meat seasoned with ginger, garlic, and chilli powder. Other variations include shami kebab (made with minced meat and lentils), boti kebab (made with chunks of meat), and chicken tikka (marinated boneless chicken cooked in a tandoor). Kebabs are usually served with naan or parathas and make for a delicious appetizer or main course dish.

Haleem

Haleem is a slow-cooked dish that is a must-have on Bakrid. It is made with a combination of lentils, meat, and a variety of spices, which are cooked together for several hours to create a thick and flavorful stew. The dish has a creamy texture and is often garnished with fried onions, coriander leaves, and a squeeze of lime juice. Haleem is not only delicious but also highly nutritious, making it a popular choice for Eid celebrations.

Sheer Khurma

No Eid celebration is complete without a bowl of sheer khurma. This traditional dessert is made with vermicelli noodles cooked in milk, and sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and saffron. It is usually topped with nuts such as almonds, pistachios, and cashews, as well as dried fruits like dates and raisins. Sheer khurma is a rich and indulgent dish that is often served as breakfast on the day of Eid or as a sweet ending to the festive meal.

Nihari

Nihari is a slow-cooked meat stew that is popular in North Indian and Pakistani cuisine. It is made with tender pieces of meat (usually beef or lamb) that are simmered for hours in a rich and spicy sauce made with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and an array of aromatic spices. The dish gets its name from the word 'nihar', which means 'morning' in Urdu as it was traditionally eaten as a breakfast meal by the Mughal rulers. Nihari is often served with naan or roti and is a must-have dish for Bakrid celebrations.

