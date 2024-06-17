BJP announces candidates for Punjab, Bengal Assembly bypolls, fields Sheetal Angural in Jalandhar West

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (June 17) released its list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Legislative Assembly in Punjab and West Bengal, which are scheduled to be held on July 10.

The party fielded Sheetal Angural from the Jalandhar West seat. While, for the four assembly constituencies in West Bengal, the BJP fielded Manas Kumar Ghosh (Raiganj), Manoj Kumar Biswas (Ranaghat Dakshin), Binay Kumar Biswas (Bagda) and Kalyan Chaubey Bhattacharya (Maniktala)



Assembly By-polls: Polling to be hled on July 10

Significantly, the Election Commission of India earlier on June 10, announced the schedule for by-elections across 13 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement released by the poll body, details were provided about the 13 assembly constituencies where elections are scheduled to be held. The ECI said, the notification for the elections across the constituencies will be issued on June 14, with the last date for filing nomination papers set for June 21. The poll papers will be scrutinized on June 24, and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26.



Further, polling will be held across all constituencies on July 10, with the counting of votes set for July 13, the ECI added.

About 13 assembly constituencies

The statement further mentioned that the assembly seats going for bypolls include four seats in West Bengal, three seats in Himachal Pradesh, and two seats in Uttarakhand. It added, the 13 assembly constituencies going to polls are Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj (West Bengal), Ranaghat Dakshin (West Bengal), Bagda (West Bengal), Maniktala (West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh), Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab), Dehra (Himachal Pradesh), Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

