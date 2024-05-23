Natural Coolant to Digestive Aid: 5 reasons why Gond Katira is a must-have to your summer diet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 reasons to add Gond Katira to your summer diet

As the scorching summer sun takes its toll, staying cool and hydrated becomes a top priority. One natural remedy that has gained popularity for its cooling properties is Gond Katira, also known as Tragacanth gum. This natural gum, derived from the sap of the Astragalus plant, has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Gond Katira is a natural, nutrient-rich substance that offers numerous health benefits, particularly during the summer months. From natural coolant to digestive aid, here are five compelling reasons why Gond Katira should be a staple in your summer diet:

1. Natural Coolant

Gond Katira is renowned for its cooling properties. When consumed, it helps regulate body temperature, making it an excellent choice for the hot summer months. It can be soaked in water overnight and added to drinks or desserts, providing a refreshing and cooling effect that helps beat the heat.

2. Hydration Booster

Staying hydrated is crucial during summer, and Gond Katira plays a significant role in maintaining hydration levels. When soaked, it swells and forms a gel-like substance that helps retain water in the body. This natural hydration booster ensures that you remain adequately hydrated, preventing dehydration and heatstroke.

3. Skin Health

The harsh summer sun can take a toll on your skin, leading to dryness and irritation. Gond Katira, with its hydrating properties, can help maintain skin moisture. It is also known to have anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe skin irritations and promote overall skin health. Consuming Gond Katira or applying it topically can help keep your skin supple and hydrated.

4. Digestive Aid

Summer heat can often lead to digestive issues such as indigestion and bloating. Gond Katira is known for its soothing effect on the digestive system. It acts as a natural laxative, aiding in smooth digestion and relieving constipation. Including Gond Katira in your diet can promote a healthy digestive tract, keeping you comfortable throughout the season.

5. Nutrient-Rich

Gond Katira is packed with essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and fibre. These nutrients are vital for maintaining overall health and well-being, especially during summer when the body is more prone to nutrient loss through sweat. Incorporating Gond Katira into your diet ensures you get a good dose of these essential nutrients, supporting your body's functions and keeping you energised.

How to Use Gond Katira?

To enjoy the benefits of Gond Katira, soak a small amount of water overnight. The next day, it will swell and become gel-like. You can add this gel to various drinks, such as lemonade, milkshakes, or smoothies, or mix it into desserts like falooda and custards. Its neutral taste makes it a versatile ingredient that can be easily incorporated into your favourite summer recipes.

