Father's Day 2024: 5 healthy, delicious lunch recipes you can cook to treat your superhero

Father's Day is a perfect occasion to show your dad just how much he means to you. What better way to do this than by treating him to a home-cooked meal filled with love and healthy ingredients? From paneer tikka salad to vegetable pulao, here are five healthy and delicious lunch recipes that will make this Father's Day extra special.

1. Paneer Tikka Salad

Ingredients:

200g paneer, cubed

1 cup mixed salad greens

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 cucumber, diced

1 tomato, chopped

1 red onion, sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

Instructions:

Marinate the paneer cubes with chaat masala, salt, and lemon juice for 15 minutes.

Heat olive oil in a pan and lightly fry the paneer until golden brown.

In a large bowl, mix the salad greens, bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, and red onion.

Add the cooked paneer on top of the salad.

Drizzle with more lemon juice and a bit of olive oil. Serve immediately.

2. Quinoa Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa

1/2 cup yellow moong dal

1 carrot, diced

1 potato, diced

1/2 cup peas

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

2 cups water

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

Rinse quinoa and moong dal thoroughly.

In a pressure cooker, heat a little oil and add cumin seeds.

Add onion and ginger-garlic paste, and sauté until golden brown.

Add all the vegetables and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

Add turmeric powder, salt, quinoa, and moong dal. Mix well.

Add water and pressure cook for 2 whistles.

Let it cool, then garnish with fresh cilantro and serve.

3. Chickpea and Spinach Curry

Ingredients:

2 cups chickpeas, cooked

2 cups spinach, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, pureed

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.

Add chopped onions and ginger-garlic paste, and sauté until golden brown.

Add pureed tomatoes and cook until the oil separates.

Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix well.

Add chickpeas and spinach, and cook for 10 minutes.

Adjust salt and serve hot with whole wheat roti or brown rice.

4. Vegetable Pulao

Ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, peas, potato)

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves

1-inch cinnamon stick

2 cardamom pods

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

2 cups water

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

Rinse and soak basmati rice for 20 minutes.

In a pot, heat oil and add cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, and bay leaf.

Add sliced onions and sauté until golden brown.

Add mixed vegetables and sauté for 5 minutes.

Add garam masala, salt, and soaked rice. Mix well.

Add water, bring to a boil, then cover and cook on low heat until rice is done.

Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve.

5. Cucumber Raita

Ingredients:

1 cup yogurt

1 cucumber, grated

1 green chili, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Whisk yogurt until smooth.

Add grated cucumber, green chili, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve chilled.

These healthy and delicious recipes are sure to bring a smile to your father's face. Cooking these dishes will not only show your appreciation but also contribute to a memorable and joyous Father's Day celebration. Enjoy the love and laughter over a heartwarming lunch!

