Knee pain? PM Modi shares 'Bhadrasana' for strengthening joints

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PM MODI PM Modi shares 'Bhadrasana' for strengthening joints.

Knee pain is a common problem that affects people of all ages and occupations. From athletes to office workers, anyone can experience discomfort and difficulty in daily activities due to knee pain. In recent times, there has been a surge in people seeking alternative and natural methods to manage their knee pain, and one such solution has been shared by none other than the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi ahead of International Yoga Day 2024. Earlier, he has shared AI-generated videos of him performing 'Tadasana' and 'Vrikshasana'.

In a recent social media post, PM Modi shared a yoga asana called 'Bhadrasana' as a way to strengthen joints and alleviate knee pain. This ancient practice has gained popularity among people looking for natural ways to manage their knee pain.

How to practice Bhadrasana?

Bhadrasana, also known as the 'Butterfly Pose,' is a seated yoga posture that involves sitting with legs folded and feet brought close to the body. This asana requires the practitioner to sit upright with their spine straight and place their hands on their feet or knees. While it may seem like a simple posture, it has numerous benefits for the body, especially for those struggling with knee pain.

Benefits of practising Bhadrasana

Bhadrasana is an excellent way to strengthen the joints around the knees, hips, and ankles. By sitting in this posture regularly, the muscles around these joints are stretched and strengthened, providing them with more support and stability. This can help reduce knee pain and prevent future injuries. Moreover, sitting in Bhadrasana also helps in improving flexibility. Many people with knee pain tend to have limited range of motion due to stiffness in their joints. Regular practice of this asana can help in increasing flexibility, making it easier to perform daily activities that may have been challenging before. Additionally, this asana also helps in improving blood circulation, which can aid in reducing inflammation and pain in the knees. Another significant benefit of Bhadrasana is that it helps in strengthening the muscles in the thighs and buttocks. Weak muscles in these areas can put a strain on the knees, leading to pain and discomfort. By regularly practising this asana, these muscles are engaged and strengthened, providing more support to the knees and reducing strain on them. Bhadrasana also has a positive impact on the mind and can aid in managing stress and anxiety, which are known triggers for knee pain. By sitting in this posture with a straight spine and focusing on the breath, one can experience a sense of calmness and relaxation. This can help in reducing tension in the body, including the knees, and promote overall well-being. Aside from being beneficial for knee pain, Bhadrasana has many other health benefits. It is known to improve digestion, regulate menstrual cycles, and even aid in childbirth. This asana can also help in relieving symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes and mood swings.

So, if you are struggling with knee pain or stomach issues, give Bhadrasana a try and experience the positive impact it can have on your body and mind.

ALSO READ: Tadasana: PM Modi shares 'asana' to improve strength before International Yoga Day 2024