Eid al-Adha 2024: Try these 5 mouth-watering dessert recipes to savour the sweetness this Bakrid

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice or Bakrid, is a significant Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims around the world. It marks the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, and commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. This festival is a time of joyous gatherings, prayers, and, of course, feasting on delicious foods, including a variety of traditional desserts that add sweetness to the celebrations.

Here are five mouth-watering dessert recipes to try this Eid al-Adha:

1. Baklava

Baklava is a rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey. This classic Middle Eastern dessert is perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your Eid table.

Ingredients:

1 package of filo dough

2 cups mixed nuts (walnuts, pistachios, almonds)

1 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

½ cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Mix the chopped nuts with cinnamon. Set aside.

Brush a 9x13-inch baking dish with melted butter. Layer six sheets of filo dough in the dish, brushing each sheet with butter.

Sprinkle a thin layer of the nut mixture over the dough. Repeat the layering process, finishing with six sheets of filo dough.

Cut the baklava into diamond shapes and bake for 50 minutes until golden and crisp.

Meanwhile, combine sugar, water, honey, vanilla extract, and lemon zest in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes.

Pour the syrup over the baked baklava. Let it cool completely before serving.

2. Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma is a delectable vermicelli pudding made with milk, dates, and nuts, often enjoyed during Eid.

Ingredients:

1 cup vermicelli

1 litre milk

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup ghee

10-12 dates, chopped

¼ cup mixed nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews), chopped

¼ cup raisins

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon rose water

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a pan and roast the vermicelli until golden brown. Set aside.

In a separate pot, bring milk to a boil. Add the roasted vermicelli and cook until soft.

Stir in the sugar, chopped dates, and cardamom powder. Cook for a few more minutes.

Add the nuts and raisins, and cook for another 5 minutes.

Finally, add rose water and mix well. Serve warm or chilled.

3. Qatayef

Qatayef are sweet stuffed pancakes, often filled with cheese or nuts and soaked in sugar syrup. They are a popular treat during Eid.

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon yeast

1 ½ cups water

1 cup mixed nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios), chopped

1 cup sugar

½ cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon rose water

Instructions:

Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, yeast, and water to form a batter. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

Heat a non-stick pan and pour small circles of batter to make pancakes. Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are dry. Remove from pan and let cool.

For the filling, mix the chopped nuts with sugar and a bit of water to moisten.

Place a spoonful of the filling in the center of each pancake and fold in half to seal.

For the syrup, boil sugar, water, and lemon juice until thick. Add rose water and let it cool.

Dip the filled pancakes in syrup before serving.

4. Ma'amoul

Ma'amoul are shortbread-like cookies filled with dates or nuts, perfect for a festive treat.

Ingredients:

3 cups semolina

1 cup flour

1 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

½ cup milk

1 cup dates, pitted and chopped

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon rose water

Instructions:

Mix semolina, flour, baking powder, and sugar. Add melted butter and milk to form a dough. Let it rest for 1 hour.

In a separate bowl, mix chopped dates with cinnamon and rose water for the filling.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

Take small portions of dough, flatten them, and place a spoonful of the filling in the center. Fold and seal to form a ball.

Press the dough balls into special ma'amoul molds or shapes by hand, then place them on a baking sheet.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden. Let cool before serving.

5. Kunafa

Kunafa is a popular Middle Eastern dessert made with shredded phyllo dough and cheese, soaked in sweet syrup.

Ingredients:

500g shredded phyllo dough (kataifi)

2 cups melted butter

500g sweet cheese (like mozzarella or ricotta)

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon rose water

1 tablespoon orange blossom water

Crushed pistachios for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a large baking dish with some melted butter.

Mix the shredded phyllo dough with the remaining melted butter until well-coated.

Spread half of the dough into the baking dish, pressing down firmly.

Distribute the cheese evenly over the dough layer, then cover it with the remaining dough.

Bake for about 30-35 minutes until golden brown.

For the syrup, boil sugar, water, and lemon juice until thickened. Stir in rose water and orange blossom water.

Pour the syrup over the hot kunafa and let it soak in. Garnish with crushed pistachios before serving.

These delectable desserts will undoubtedly make your Eid al-Adha celebrations even more special. Enjoy the festivities and the sweet treats with your loved ones! Bakrid Mubarak!

