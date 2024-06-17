Eid al-Adha 2024: Biryani to Seekh Kebabs, 5 lip-smacking mutton dishes to add to your Bakrid feast

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 lip-smacking mutton dishes to enjoy this Bakrid

As Eid al-Adha is going on in full swing, Muslims around the world are commemorating the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. This festival, also known as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice, is marked by prayers, feasts, and the distribution of meat to those in need. One of the highlights of Eid al-Adha is undoubtedly the delicious mutton dishes that grace the dining tables.

This Eid al-Adha, elevate your celebration with irresistible mutton recipes that are sure to impress your family and friends. Whether you prefer the rich flavours of Mutton Biryani, the creamy indulgence of Mutton Korma, or the smoky taste of Mutton Seekh Kebabs, there's something on this list to satisfy every palate. Here are five mouth-watering dishes that are sure to delight everyone at your Bakrid feast:

1. Mutton Biryani

A classic dish that needs no introduction, Mutton Biryani is a flavourful combination of marinated mutton cooked with fragrant basmati rice and a blend of spices. Garnished with fried onions, fresh mint, and a squeeze of lemon, this dish promises to be the star of your Eid feast.

2. Mutton Korma

Mutton Korma is a rich and creamy curry made with tender mutton pieces simmered in a yogurt-based sauce infused with aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. This dish pairs perfectly with naan or steamed rice, making it a must-have for your Bakrid celebration.

3. Mutton Rogan Josh

Originating from Kashmiri cuisine, Mutton Rogan Josh is a vibrant red curry made with tender mutton cooked in a sauce flavoured with Kashmiri chili, fennel seeds, and other traditional spices. It's distinctive colour and robust flavour makes it a festive favourite.

4. Mutton Seekh Kebabs

For those who enjoy grilled delicacies, Mutton Seekh Kebabs are a delightful choice. These minced mutton kebabs are seasoned with spices, shaped onto skewers, and grilled to perfection. Serve them with mint chutney and sliced onions for a mouthwatering appetiser.

5. Mutton Paya

Mutton Paya, or trotters curry, is a hearty and nutritious dish made from slow-cooked mutton trotters in a spicy and aromatic gravy. This dish is traditionally enjoyed with naan or steamed rice and is perfect for warming up during the festive season.

