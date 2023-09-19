IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard 2023 OUT at ibps.in, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard 2023 download link available at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the scorecards for common recruitment process for recruitment of clerks in Participating Banks (CRP Clerks - XIII). Candidates who appeared in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2023 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, password and other details on the login page.

The facility for downloading IBPS Clerk scorecards 2023 will be available from September 18 to October 7. The direct link to the results can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'scores of online preliminary examination for CRP clerks XIII'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your registration number, password and other details

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen

Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2023 and save it for future reference

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2023 direct download link

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: What's next?

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will now conduct the mains exam for common recruitment process for recruitment of clerks in Participating Banks (CRP Clerks - XIII) for the shortlisted candidates. The exam will be conducted on October 7 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be released prior 15 days of the exam. It is expected that the Institute of Banking Personnel will release the admit cards for IBPS clerk mains 2023 exam next week. However, there is no confirmation on the release of admit cards. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of IBPS for latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 4545 vacancies for the post of clerk. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the prelims, mains and interview. The finally selected candidates will be posted for various posts available in the different banks.