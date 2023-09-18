Indian Army Recruitment 2023 for MTS and other posts, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army Recruitment 2023 notification for various posts released.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023, HQ southern command recruitment 2023: HQ Southern Command (Army) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts including multi tasking staff, cook, washerman and other details. The application process for the said posts is commencing from today onwards, September 18 and will end on October 8. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website at hqscrecruitment.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

A total of 24 vacancies will be recruited by the headquarters of Southern Command out of which 13 vacancies are for the post of MTS (Messenger), 3 vacancies are for the post of MTS (Daftary), 2 vacancies are for the post of cook, 2 vacancies are for the post of washermen, 3 vacancies are for the post of Mazdoor, 1vacancy is for the post of MTS Gardener.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Age Limit - Candidates' between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to submit applications for the said posts. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, skill test. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the further recruitment process.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

There will be a written test which will have the questions of the level of class 10, 12 and ITI as per essential educational qualification of respective post. Candidates appearing for written test would also be subjected to skill/practical test if shortlisted, wherever applicable.