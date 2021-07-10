UPSC CSE prelims 2021: Exam centre change window to reopen on July 12

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The civil service aspirants can change exam centre from July 12

UPSC CSE exam 2021: The Union Public Service Commission will reopen the exam centre change window for civil service prelims exam on July 12, the civil service aspirants who want to change their exam centre can do so through the official website- upsc.gov.in. The candidates will get options to change their exam centre in two phases- July 12 to 19 and another from July 26 to 30 till 6 pm. They can apply through the official website- upsconline.nic.in.

According to the commission, the decision has been taken considering the large number of candidates who have applied for the Civil Services prelims exam. Recently, it has decided to operate four additional Centres at Almora (Uttarakhand), Srinagar (Uttarakhand), Nasik (Maharashtra) and Surat (Gujarat).

The Civil Services (prelims), including the Forest Service (prelims) will be conducted on October 10. For further details on civil service exam, candidates can check the official website- upsconline.nic.in.

