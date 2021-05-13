Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Prelims 2021: UPSC postpones Civil Services Examination to October 10

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday postponed the civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held in June, to October 10 in view of the alarming COVID situation. The UPSC Prelims 2021 was scheduled for June 27, 2021.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021," a statement issued by the commission said.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 has notified 712 vacancies including 22 vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

UPSC has recently postponed several exams due to the ongoing crisis. Other ongoing government recruitment exams like SSC CGL and some exams of SSC CHSL have also been postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Several candidates were demanding to postpone or cancel the exam amid a surge in COVID cases.

