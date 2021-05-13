Decision on UP Board exams after May 20: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Image Source : PTI UP board exams were earlier postponed to May 20

The Uttar Pradesh government will take a decision on the board class 10, 12 exams after May 20. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said that the decision on board, varsity exams will be taken after consultation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The board exams were earlier postponed to May 20, which was scheduled to commence from April 24. A total of 56 lakh (56,03,813) students have registered to appear for the board exams this year of which 29,94,312 students enrolled for high school and 26,09,501 students for intermediate exam.

This year, there was a slight dip in the number of exam takers as against 56,07,118 students last year. In 2019, 57.95 lakh students appeared for the board exam while 66.39 lakh (66,39,268) students enrolled in 2018.

