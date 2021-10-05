UPSC CDS 2 answer key 2020 released: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CDS 2 answer key 2020 has been released at the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 2 answer key 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examination. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CDS 2 examination can download the answer key from the official website of UPSC CDS -- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CDS 2 exam result was declared on October 1.

UPSC has released the CDS 2 result 2020 was declared on October 1. Following the result, the Commission has now released the Final Answer Key and Cut off marks for qualifying the exam for final recruitment.

The final answer key for all the three subjects Mathematics, General Knowledge and English has been released. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 169 positions in the men’s Short Service Commission Course and 17 positions in the women’s Short Service Commission Course.

UPSC CDS 2 answer key 2020: How to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in On the homepage click on the answer key tab Click on the Answer key tab Click on the link that reads, Combined Defence Services Examination (2), 2020 Mathematics, GK, English A pdf will be displayed on the screen Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates may contact the Commission on working days between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm in case they have any queries with regards to UPSC CDS II 2020 exam. They can also do so in person or over the telephone by calling on 011-23385271, 011-23381125, and 011-23098543.

