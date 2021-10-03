UPPSC combined state agriculture services mains 2020: Exam date released, important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam 2020 will be conducted on November 26.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will hold the combined state agriculture services mains exam 2020 on November 26. UPPSC released an official notification regarding the same. Concerned candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC-- uppsc.up.nic.in to check more details.

The UPPSC combined state agriculture services mains exam 2020 will be held for candidates who cleared the preliminary exams. A total of 1,393 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the mains exam this year.

As per the UPPSC official notice, the detailed application forms for the main exam will be released soon. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the UPPSC for details about the mains exam application form, admit card and exam schedule.

As many as 73,792 candidates registered to appear for the preliminary exam of which 38,045 candidates appeared in the exam. The UPPSC Recruitment drive 2020 is being conducted to fill a total number of 564 vacancies.

Check official notification here.

