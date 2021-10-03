Sunday, October 03, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. UPPSC combined state agriculture services mains 2020: Exam date released, important details here

UPPSC combined state agriculture services mains 2020: Exam date released, important details here

UPPSC combined state agriculture services mains exam 2020 will be conducted on November 26. As many as 1,393 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the mains exam.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2021 15:37 IST
UPPSC
Image Source : PTI

UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam 2020 will be conducted on November 26.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will hold the combined state agriculture services mains exam 2020 on November 26. UPPSC released an official notification regarding the same. Concerned candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC-- uppsc.up.nic.in to check more details. 

The UPPSC combined state agriculture services mains exam 2020 will be held for candidates who cleared the preliminary exams. A total of 1,393 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the mains exam this year. 

As per the UPPSC official notice, the detailed application forms for the main exam will be released soon. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the UPPSC for details about the mains exam application form, admit card and exam schedule.

As many as 73,792 candidates registered to appear for the preliminary exam of which 38,045 candidates appeared in the exam. The UPPSC Recruitment drive 2020 is being conducted to fill a total number of 564 vacancies. 

Check official notification here

READ MORE: UPSC 9th rank holder Apala Mishra sets record in interview round

READ MORE: UPSC CDS II Result 2020 declared, 192 candidates qualify

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News