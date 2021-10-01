UPSC CDS II Result 2020 declared, 192 candidates qualify

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB UPSC CDS II Result 2020 declared

UPSC CDS II Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the Combined Defence Services (II) 2020 exam. A total of 192 candidates have qualified for the CDS II examination, the merit list is available at the website- upsc.gov.in.

Siddharth Balhara has topped the UPSC CDS exam this year, followed by Abhimanyu (AIR 2) and and Vivek Arya (AIR 3). According to UPSC, "The number of vacancies as intimated by the Government, for (I) 114th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 169 and for (II) 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 17."

UPSC CDS II 2020 Final Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link- ‘UPSC CDS II 2020 Final Result' on the homepage

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The CDS exam was held for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 114th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2021.

The marks will be released within 15 days from the date of declaration of final result, and will be available on the commission website- upsc.gov.in for 30 days.