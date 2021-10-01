UPSC 9th rank holder Apala Mishra sets record in interview round

Follow us on Meet UPSC CSE AIR 9 Apala Mishra

UPSC CSE 2020: With scoring highest ever 215 marks in interview round, Ghaziabad girl Apala Mishra has secured 9th position in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services 2020 examination. Apala secured 215 marks, which is the highest score ever. The top score in UPSC interview was 212 so far.

The success, according to Apala is due to her dedication and hard work. She was preparing for UPSC after completing her dentistry in 2017 and attempted the exam twice, but could not succeed.

Apala's father Amitabh Mishra is a retired Army Colonel and mother Alpana Mishra is a Delhi University professor. "Both of them supported me a lot in this journey. Whenever I got tired of studying, I used to have coffee with my mother. I also used to play table tennis with my father every evening to keep my mind fresh," Apala said.

A total of 761 candidates passed the civil service examination. Shubham Kumar topped the civil service (main) exam followed by Jagrati Awasthi who has secured the second position and Ankita Jain (rank 3).

Among the selected candidates, 545 were men and 216 women. The marksheet of the selected candidates and cut-off are available at the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

