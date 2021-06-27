UPPSC invites applications for Assistant Professor posts, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE There are in total 128 Assistant Professor vacancies

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor. There are in total 128 vacant posts in Medical Education Department (Allopathy), and candidates can apply through the website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The online window to apply for the vacancies will be closed on July 23, and candidates can submit their application till July 26.

UPPSC Assistant Professor recruitment: Vacancies

Total vacancies: 128

The vacancies are for these following posts, orthopaedics- 7, anaesthesiology- 18, community medicine- 12, general medicine- 9, general surgery- 11, TB and chest- 3, dentistry- 3, neurosurgery- 4, pathology- 8, skin and VD- 4, paediatrics- 3, Urology- 1, Radiodiagnosis- 3, Psychiatry- 1, Obstetrics and gynaecology- 5, ENT- 2, forensic medicine- 2, medical gastroenterology- 2, ophthalmology- 2, cardiology- 4, plastic surgery- 1, neurology- 1, cardiac anaesthesia- 1, physicist- 1, statistics and demography in obstetrics gynaecology- 3, chemist in pharmacology- 1, anatomy- 5, microbiology- 3, pharmacology- 3, physiology- 2, biochemistry- 2, orthodontics in plastic surgery- 1.

Category wise vacancy details

General: 49

OBC: 38

SC: 29

EWS: 12

Eligibility criteria: The candidates should have a post-graduate degree (MS/ MD) in the relevant discipline as approved by the Medical Council of India. In addition, the candidates need to have a three years of teaching experience in the subject.

Selection process: The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualifications followed by an interview. They do not need to appear in written exam.

Application fee: The general and OBC category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 105. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST) should pay an application fee of Rs 65.

Pay scale: The candidates selected will get a remuneration starting at Rs 68,900 of pay band-11.

For more details on recruitment process, the candidates can refer to the website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

READ MORE | Andhra Pradesh govt dispenses with interviews for future recruitments in govt service

ALSO READ | SSC MTS, Delhi Police SI exams 2021 postponed