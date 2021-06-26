SSC MTS, Delhi Police SI exams 2021 postponed, check details

Follow us on Image Source : SSC.NIC.IN SSC MTS, Delhi Police SI exams deferred

SSC MTS, Delhi Police SI exams 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam, and Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police exam until further orders. According to the schedule, the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 20, while Sub-Inspectors (SI) exam on July 12. "Fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be announced by the Commission in due course," the SSC notification mentioned.

For MTS exam, candidates will have to clear paper-I and paper-II to be eligible for the job. As per the rules, the paper-I is an objective type question while paper-II is descriptive. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I as per the old format.

The candidates are advised to visit the website- ssc.nic.in for further updates on recruitment exam.