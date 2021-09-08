SSC CGL CHSL Result Dates: Check release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check SSC CGL, CHSL result dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result dates for various recruitment exams- Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level. As per the official notification, the CHSL 2018 final result is expected to be announced on September 30, while CGL tier 1 result will be announced on December 31. The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level 2019 tier II exam and CHSL 2020 tier 1 exam will be released on September 30 and November 30 respectively.

The SSC Junior Hindi Translator Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator examination 2020 (Final Result), Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 final results are to be released on October 31.

Meanwhile, the commission has also announced schedule for various recruitment examinations/ skill tests. The SSC CHSL 2019 skill test is scheduled to be held on November 3, while the paper II for SI in Delhi Police on November 8. The Constable GD exam will commence from November 16.

The SSC has already released the result for --Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) on July 14. The result for --Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019 was released on September 3. Candidates can also check out the list of tentative result dates released by SSC

