SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, how to download

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: The State Bank of India released the admit card for the Junior Associates (JA) clerk preliminary exam. The Junior Associate prelims will be conducted from August 25 onwards, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- sbi.co.in.

The Junior Associates prelims admit card will be available to download till August 29.

SBI clerk prelims 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in Click on the 'download clerk admit card' link Enter login credentials and then click on submit Admit card will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary, main and specified local language. The selection exam is being conducted for over 5000 vacant junior associate posts.

For details on recruitment, candidates are advised to check the notifications at sbi.co.in.

