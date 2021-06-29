SBI clerk prelims 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE SBI clerk prelims 2021 will be held on July 13

SBI clerk prelims 2021: The State Bank of India released the admit card for the clerk, Junior Associate preliminary exam. The candidates who will appear in the prelims exam can download the hall ticket through the website- sbi.co.in on or before on July 13.

SBI clerk prelims 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download clerk admit card' link

Step 3: Enter login credentials and then click on submit

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary, main and a specified local language. The application process was earlier concluded on May 17. The selection exam is being conducted for over 5000 vacant junior associate posts.

For details on recruitment, candidates are advised to check the notifications at sbi.co.in.