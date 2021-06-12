REET 2021 exam postponed again due to pandemic, check details

Image Source : PTI/ FILE REET exam was scheduled to be held on June 20

REET 2021 exam: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has postponed the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on June 20. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 25.

As per the official notice, the new exam date will be issued in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check the official website- reetbser21.com. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra earlier said that the the present pandemic situation is not feasible to conduct the exam on June 20.

REET consists of two papers carrying 150 questions of one mark each. The candidates who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5, while those who clear paper 2 can teach in classes 6 to 8.

The qualifying marks is 60 per cent, while for reserved category candidates, the pass marks is 36 per cent. The successful candidates will get a certificate which will be valid for three years.