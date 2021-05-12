REET 2021 exam deferred again due to pandemic

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL REET exam was scheduled to be held on June 20

REET 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has deferred the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on June 20. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on April 25, but was postponed to June.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra while addresing media said that the present pandemic situation is not feasible to conduct the exam. The decision on conducting exam will be taken after reviewing the situation, the notification on postponement of exam will soon be released at the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, reetbser21.com.

REET consists of two papers carrying 150 questions of one mark each. The candidates who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5, while those who clear paper 2 can teach in classes 6 to 8.

The qualifying marks is 60 per cent, while for reserved category candidates, the pass marks is 36 per cent. The successful candidates will get a certificate which will be valid for three years.