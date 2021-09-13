REET 2021: Admit card likely to release soon, check important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REET 2021 admit card is expected to be released soon at the official website of reetbser21.com.

REET Exam 2021: The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) admit card 2021 is expected to be released soon. Candidates who have registered to appear for the REET Exam 2021 will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (reetbser21.com) after it is released.

REET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 20 but had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The teacher recruitment examination 2021 is now scheduled to be held on September 26.

REET admit cards 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website at reetbser21.com Click the "REET admit card 2021" link available on the homepage Enter the login details and submit Download REET admit card 2021 and take its printout for future use.

REET 2021: Exam pattern

The REET exam will be for 2 hours and 30 mins. The paper will contain 150 questions of one mark each. REET 2021 exam will be held offline in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are required to score at least 60 per cent in the exam to pass the exam.

READ| IBPS RRB PO Main 2021 admit card released, how to download

ALSO READ| RSMSSB agriculture supervisor admit card released, how to download