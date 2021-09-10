RSMSSB agriculture supervisor admit card released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RSMSSB agriculture supervisor exam will be held on September 18

RSMSSB agriculture supervisor admit card: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released the admit card for the agriculture supervisor direct recruitment test. Candidates who will appear for the test can download the hall ticket on the official website- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The agriculture supervisor recruitment test will be held on September 18 from 10 am to 12 noon.

RSMSSB agriculture supervisor admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the download 'RSMSSB agriculture supervisor admit card' link Click on the 'admit card' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download RSMSSB admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 882 agriculture supervisor vacancies.