IBPS RRB PO Main 2021 admit card released, how to download

IBPS RRB PO Main 2021 admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO main admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of Officer scale I in Regional Rural Banks. Candidates who applied for the post can download their IBPS RRB Scale I exam admit cards through the official website- ibps.in.

The RRB PO Officer Scale- 1 Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 25. The paper will contain 200 multiple choices (MCQ) questions of 200 marks.

IBPS RRB PO Main 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website- ibps.in. On the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads, "Click here to download online Main call letter for CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale I." You will be redirected to a new page Enter the required credentials Your IBPS RRB PO 2021 Main admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, with allowances additional. For details on RRB PO recruitment, please visit the official website- ibps.in.

