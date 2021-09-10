IBPS RRB PO Main 2021 admit card released, how to download

IBPS RRB PO Main 2021 admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO main admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of Officer scale I in Regional Rural Banks. Candidates who applied for the post can download their IBPS RRB Scale I exam admit cards through the official website- ibps.in.
The RRB PO Officer Scale- 1 Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 25. The paper will contain 200 multiple choices (MCQ) questions of 200 marks.
IBPS RRB PO Main 2021 Admit Card: How to download
- Visit the official website- ibps.in.
- On the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads, "Click here to download online Main call letter for CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale I."
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Enter the required credentials
- Your IBPS RRB PO 2021 Main admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.
The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, with allowances additional. For details on RRB PO recruitment, please visit the official website- ibps.in.
